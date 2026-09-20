Suspect arrested after early morning shooting leaves Caldwell man critically injured

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Caldwell.

According to a news release from Caldwell Police, at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a man called 911, reporting that he had been shot.

Officers arrived at the 2800 block of S. Georgia Avenue, finding that the man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was rendered first aid and sent to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

As law enforcement investigated, it was revealed that the incident began as a domestic-related disturbance. Idaho News 6 is working to gather information about the events leading up to the shooting.

A woman identified the suspect to officers, and investigators used the department's Automated License Plate Reader system to locate the suspect's car.

While law enforcement worked to locate the suspect, they were notified that the Malheur County Sheriff's Office had taken the suspect, 29-year-old Caldwell resident Jose Duran, into custody in Oregon.

Police say probable cause has been established for charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and burglary in connection with the investigation, and more charges may be added.

"This was an isolated incident involving individuals known to one another, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public," Caldwell Police say in the press release.

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