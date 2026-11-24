CALDWELL, Idaho — St. Clare’s Food Pantry is seeing a sharp increase in demand as it continues operating without a permanent home and works to raise money for a new facility.

The pantry is currently distributing food from the parking lot at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Caldwell, where volunteers are serving hundreds of people despite cold and rainy conditions.

St. Clare’s Food Pantry sees growing demand while working toward permanent Caldwell home

Margie Cowman, president of St. Vincent de Paul, said the pantry distributed 342 food boxes to 844 people in just the first three weeks of November. That's already 80 more boxes than the pantry distributed during the entire month of March, when 262 boxes served 703 people.

The demand was especially apparent during a recent distribution day.

“We distributed 128 boxes in two hours. That's over a box a minute,” said Tammy Harris, the pantry’s food procurement manager. “So that's a record since we've been here in our parking lot.”

Harris said some of the increase is typical around the holidays, while some may be connected to more people learning where to find the pantry after it lost its permanent home.

But volunteers are also seeing people turn to the pantry who never expected they would need that kind of assistance.

“We also have people quite often come through in tears because they never thought they would be in this situation where they would have to use a food pantry,” Harris said.

She said volunteers try to make sure those families know they are there to help without judgment.

A more permanent solution is now taking shape next door.

A new food pantry is being built on the Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church property. Harris said the facility will provide more storage capacity, including space for refrigerated and frozen foods the pantry can't accommodate as easily in its current setup.

The additional space could also allow the pantry to expand its hours and potentially offer an evening distribution period for people who cannot make it during the day.

But the organization still needs to raise money to finish the project.

Cowman said the new pantry is expected to cost about $1.2 million. About $800,000 has been raised or pledged, leaving roughly $400,000 still to go.

The pantry is fundraising to help close that gap as volunteers continue distributing food from the church parking lot.

If you would like to contribute, visit the link below to view options on raffles and cash donations, that all go towards funds needed to complete the new pantry.

https://www.svdpid.org/st-clares-pantry

For now, the work continues one box at a time, with volunteers trying to keep pace with a need that is growing faster than their current space.

The new St. Clare’s Food Pantry is expected to be up and running in mid-January 2027.

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