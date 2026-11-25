CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho's New Year’s Eve Potato Drop will take place in downtown Caldwell, Mayor Eric Phillips confirmed, bringing the celebration within walking distance of the city’s restaurants, bars and shops.

The exact location of the drop is still being worked out.

Phillips said bringing the event downtown is intentional, with the goal of giving people places to go before the potato drops at midnight.

“The potato doesn't drop until midnight. Where are people going to go before that? They go to bars and restaurants,” Phillips said.

For downtown businesses, the event could bring new customers into the area.

Kris Ott, owner of Chop Shop Barbecue, said she believes the celebration could introduce more people to downtown Caldwell.

“I think it's going to draw a lot of people that haven't been to Caldwell to come check it out down here and see the lights,” Ott said. “I think it's going to be great for all the businesses down here.”

Crowd size raises parking and traffic questions

With thousands of people potentially heading downtown for the celebration, some residents are questioning whether the area has enough room to accommodate the crowds.

Ashley Dudley said she likes the idea but worries about available space.

“I think it could be really fun at the plaza, but I don't think there's nearly enough room here for the amount of people it'll bring,” Dudley said. “There's hardly enough room here as it is for the people that the lights bring into Caldwell.”

Several people responding to Idaho News 6 on social media also raised concerns about parking, traffic and crowds.

Norma James Facebook Concerns

Phillips estimates the Potato Drop could draw around 3,000 people and said the city is already working on plans to manage the event.

According to Phillips, the city is talking with transportation companies about potentially providing shuttle service into downtown. He also said the city has budgeted for police overtime to make sure enough officers are available.

“We have tons of huge events here. It's what we do,” Phillips said.

Fireworks still under consideration

Another unanswered question is whether the celebration will include fireworks.

Phillips said fireworks are still being considered. The final location of the Potato Drop will help determine whether fireworks are possible and what type could be used.

For now, downtown Caldwell is confirmed as the home of the New Year’s Eve Potato Drop, but exactly where downtown the potato will drop remains undecided.

Idaho News 6 will continue following the plans as New Year’s Eve approaches.

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