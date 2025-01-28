Repairs on 10th Avenue overpass on track for completion by mid-February

CALDWELL, Idaho — The outside southbound lane of the 10th Avenue Railroad Overpass bridge remains closed due to the advanced deterioration of a girder below the lane.

The Idaho Transportation Department directed the closure as a precaution to ensure safety until structural repairs are completed.

According to the ITD, the repair involves shoring up the girder and replacing a bearing pad, which has been ordered and is expected to arrive by the end of January.

The contractor is optimistic that repairs and the removal of the shoring will be completed by Feb. 14. The lane closure is expected to continue at least until the bearing pad arrives.

Updates will be provided as the repair process progresses.