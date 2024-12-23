Southbound railroad overpass lane closed in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell has closed the southbound lane of the 10th Avenue Railroad Overpass bridge after workers found some damage to a support beam. The Idaho Department of Transportation recommended to the city that they close the lane while repairs are made.

"We have been working diligently with a contractor to get an approved shoring design and repair approved by the Union Pacific Railroad and issue an emergency permit," the City said in a release. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused the traveling public. Safety must be our first priority."