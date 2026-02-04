Preliminary hearing continued for Caldwell school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse materials

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell school bus driver charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material was back in Canyon County court Wednesday, where a judge continued his preliminary hearing.

Jeremey Wakeley, 42, was arrested in January and is facing four counts of possession of child sexually explicit material and one count of distribution. In court on Wednesday, Wakeley’s attorney requested a continuance, citing a large amount of discovery that still needs to be reviewed.

Court records indicate that Wakeley told investigators he used the messaging app Telegram to exchange sexually explicit images and videos of minors and knew it was illegal. Officials say they recovered roughly 2,500 suspected files from his cellphone and a USB drive linked to a laptop in a bedroom he identified as his.

READ MORE | Caldwell bus driver charged with possessing, trading 2,500 child sexual abuse files, court filings reveal

Wakeley will be back in court for his continued preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. March 4. Idaho News 6 will continue following the case to bring you the latest updates.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.