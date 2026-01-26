Caldwell bus driver charged with possessing, trading 2,500 child sexual abuse files, court filings reveal

CALDWELL, Idaho — Court documents reveal new details in a case involving a Caldwell school bus driver accused of downloading, storing, and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office say child sexual abuse material was downloaded in August of 2025 from an internet address traced to a home on East Linden Street in Caldwell.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, authorities executed a search warrant on Jeremey Wakeley, 42, who admitted to investigators that he had used Telegram Messenger to trade sexually explicit images and videos of minors, adding that he knew the acts were illegal, but did so because it was "exciting."

Wakeley, a driver for Brown Bus Company in the Caldwell School District, faces four counts of possession of child sexually explicit material and one count of distribution. Idaho News 6 was in court on Thursday, Jan. 22, for his arraignment, where a judge set his bond at $1 million.

READ MORE | Local school bus driver charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

During the investigation, police say they found roughly 2,500 files of suspected child sexual abuse material on Wakeley’s cell phone and on a USB drive connected to a laptop in a bedroom he said was his. Court documents describe numerous images and videos found on Wakeley’s devices showing children, including infants as young as 4 months old, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Wakeley told investigators he lived alone and denied ever physically abusing a child. Authorities have said there is no evidence of local victims at this time.

Wakeley will be back in court in Canyon County for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 a.m. Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this case and provide the latest updates.

Read the full Probable Cause Affidavit below — WARNING: The affidavit contains descriptions of child sexual abuse material and other disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.