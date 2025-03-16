Police investigation underway as authorities dig up backyard of Caldwell home

CALDWELL, Idaho — A police investigation involving the Caldwell Police Department and the Idaho State Police is underway at a Caldwell residence, where a city excavator is being used to dig up the backyard.

The house, located on the corner of Indiana Avenue and Roosevelt Street, is cordoned off with police tape, and a significant police presence appears to be supporting the investigation. A coroner was on the scene at one point on Sunday.

Neighbors told Idaho News 6 that authorities have been on the scene at 1510 N Indiana Ave. since Thursday morning. A city spokesperson says there is no threat to the public.

Brady Caskey / Idaho News 6

This is an ongoing investigation and Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available