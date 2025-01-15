Truck crash complicates efforts to repair Caldwell’s 10th Ave Bridge

CALDWELL, Idaho — After recent setbacks, repairs are underway for Caldwell’s 10th Avenue Bridge. However, a weekend accident has added to the list of necessary fixes.

“We have a contractor who actually repaired our bridge railing a year ago when something like this happened,” said Bruce Mills, the City of Caldwell Deputy Public Works Director of Operations.

As previously reported, the city's ongoing bridge repairs will include fixing girders and installing a new bearing pad. The cost for the first project is expected to range between $150,000 and $200,000.

“There will be two separate projects,” Mills confirmed.

A recent incident involving a truck almost sliding off the bridge on Saturday morning is leading to additional repairs. The truck crashed into the bridge guardrail, leaving a tire hanging off the edge of the roadway.

“The railing was embedded on the side of the bridge in concrete,” Mills explained. “Some of the concrete broke off, and they have to basically redo the concrete and the attachment to the bridge.”

These repairs are expected to cost the city about $11,000.

A Caldwell police spokesperson said the accident was likely caused by icy roads with the truck losing control on the bridge.

“It was on a Saturday morning when our crews aren’t working, and they had not received any heads-up to go and hit up the bridges with our de-icer,” Mills added.

He reminded drivers to slow down and be cautious, especially when crossing bridges as freezing temperatures are forecasted to be in place for the next week.

Meanwhile, progress continues on the girder repair project.

“We, knock on wood, think that the railroad is going to give the final approval [later] this week,” Mills said. “We hope to be out there next week with our contractor, putting the shoring in place. Then, they’ll have to wait a few weeks for that bearing pad.”