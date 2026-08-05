'One of the most kind and generous people': Caldwell woman calls for traffic signal after sister's fatal crash

CALDWELL, Idaho — Ashley Alvarez remembers her younger sister, Grace, as someone who always put others first.

"She was one of the most kind and generous people you'd ever meet," Alvarez said. "She had a heart for animals and for people and just helping people as much as she could, even if it was at her own expense."

More than two years after losing her younger sister in a crash at the intersection of Midland Boulevard and Highway 20/26, Alvarez is working to make sure no other family experiences the same loss.

Ashley Alvarez says her 17-year-old sister, Grace, was killed in a crash at the intersection in July 2024. Grace was on her way to have a slow tire leak checked when she attempted to cross Highway 20/26 from Midland Boulevard.

"I think that had she had more knowledge and been more confident and comfortable with driving, she probably would have chosen to not go when she did," Alvarez said. "So I think that it's important to teach young drivers to be extra careful."

Alvarez says the tragedy motivated her to spend the past two years researching the intersection, requesting public records, reviewing crash data and working with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) to better understand why a traffic signal has not yet been installed.

According to ITD data, there were three fatal crashes at the intersection between 2021 and 2025, along with 13 crashes that resulted in suspected minor or visible injuries.

Alvarez also points to crash reports dating back several years that she says show the intersection has consistently met federal traffic signal warrant criteria.

"We're always seeing accidents happen," Alvarez said. "Almost every day it seems like there's at least once a week there's a post in the group, 'Hey, accident at Midland and 20/26,' and then there's usually pictures of it and usually it doesn't look good."

WATCH: Hear why Alvarez hopes the change could prevent another family from experiencing the same loss.

"One of the most kind and generous people": Caldwell woman pushes for traffic signal after sister's fatal crash

ITD says it agrees improvements are needed.

Jill Youmans, public information officer for ITD District 3, says the intersection is part of the Chinden West project, which includes widening the highway and installing a traffic signal.

According to Youmans, the project has already been designed, and the necessary right of way has been acquired. The remaining hurdle is funding.

"There is currently no estimated timeline because we're waiting on funding before construction can begin," Youmans said.

Youmans also thanked Alvarez for bringing attention to the issue.

"We really appreciate Ashley's advocacy, and we do appreciate when the local community lets us know what's important to them," Youmans said.

While the public comment period for ITD's latest transportation investment plan closed July 31, the department says it continues to accept public feedback year-round.

For Alvarez, the goal is simple: to help prevent another family from experiencing the heartbreak hers has endured.

"I think she would be happy with what I'm trying to do," Alvarez said. "Even if I'm not successful, I think she would be happy that I tried."

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