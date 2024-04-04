On the curb: New recycling program starts in Caldwell neighborhoods

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell's new recycling program is rolling out and community members are reacting.



Caldwell's new recycling program is in full swing starting April 1st

The goal of the program is to help slow the filling of the Pickles Butte Landfill

“We have a lot of stuff that has to be recycled”

Caldwell’s new recycling program is giving people like Teresa Rugg another option for getting rid of their trash.

“It also helps our regular trash because it's always full”

She says in the past her regular trash used to get filled up quickly with cardboard and aluminum cans… now with their new recycling can her family is quickly taking advantage of the new program.

“It is full already and we have to wait until Friday to get it picked up”

Luckily for Richard Watts, his pick-up day is Wednesday, and Republic Services stopped by just in time.

“Yeah it's full… ha ha ha ha”

He says he has lived in other parts of the Treasure Valley in the past and utilized their recycling programs… he’s glad Caldwell is following suit.

“Well I like it, I wish they would have done it years ago”

The city tells me that until April 1st it operated on a voluntary recycling program for the past several years, now the new program is mandatory for residents.

The city hopes that adding recycling will help with slowing down the filling of the Pickles Butte Landfill, they say after that happens Caldwell’s trash will likely have to be transported by rail, which can be a costly option.

“I don’t see why I should have to pay for something I don’t use”

However not everyone is happy with the new program, one Caldwell resident spoke out about the program saying that she is a senior who doesn’t generate enough trash to use the new service.

As for Watts, he’s just happy with the new system.

“It’s nice that I don’t have to put it all in the main trash to get rid of it”

