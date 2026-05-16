'No treatment or vaccine': Health experts urge caution as Hantavirus concerns rise in Treasure Valley

CALDWELL, Idaho — Concerns about Hantavirus are growing in the Treasure Valley after reports connected a cruise ship outbreak to the virus. In response, Southwest District Health fields a flood of questions from worried residents.

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Hantavirus concerns grow in Treasure Valley

"It's pretty rare, uh, not just in Idaho, all across the United States," Southwest District Health Epidemiologist Lekshmi Rita Venugopal said.

Venugopal said there are 21 different strains of hantavirus, and Idaho has only seen 3 cases in the last five years.

"Most of them just spread from rodents to humans, except for the one that's causing this cruise ship outbreak, which is called the Andes virus," Venugopal said, "It can spread from human to human, but we don't have that virus concern in Idaho right now."

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Hantavirus is a rare but serious virus most commonly spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings. The last reported cases in the state were linked to exposure to deer mice droppings.

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With a growing rodent problem in the Treasure Valley, pest technician Tim Hall previously told Idaho News 6 that rodents need only about a quarter inch of space to squeeze through homes, garages and sheds — which are common exposure areas.

"Most of your rats are going to carry some sort of diseases, especially the two major ones. It's going to be Hantavirus," Hall said.

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"We always recommend that no matter what type of rat or rodent, always take the precautions," Hall advised.

Venugopal explained that a rodent does not have to appear sick to transmit the virus to humans.

"You cannot see that a rat is sick with Hantavirus; they may look fine, but they can always transmit the virus to humans," Venugopal said.

To reduce the risk of exposure, Venugopal recommends sealing up sheds, barns and garages to keep rodents out, and storing food — including pet feed and bird feed — in secure, inaccessible areas so it does not attract rodents.

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When it comes to cleaning up rodent droppings, Venugopal said the steps you take matter.

"When you're cleaning up the droppings or even the traps, uh, the best thing to follow is to wear a glove and if possible, a face mask, and then spray a disinfectant on and around the droppings, and wait for 10 minutes," Venugopal said.

She warned against dry cleaning methods that can send the virus airborne.

"Don't dry vacuum or sweep it when it's dry, because that can cause aerosols to go into the air and you can breathe in the virus, so make sure it's wet, and then, slowly wipe it with the paper towel, discard the paper towel and wash your hands with the glove on first," Venugopal said, "Then you can take the glove off and then wash your hands again."

Health experts also warn that there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for hantavirus.

"Watch for symptoms for 8 weeks following the exposure, so the initial symptoms would appear just like a flu, runny nose, fever, fatigue, body pain, muscle pain. So if you see any of those symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider," Venugopal said, "The treatment is mostly supportive care. So earlier the better."

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Venugopal also noted that rodents can spread other diseases beyond hantavirus, including Salmonella, which can cause gastrointestinal illness, and tick-borne diseases like relapsing fever, where rodents can act as a host.

She added that households with pregnant women, children under five years of age, or immunocompromised individuals should avoid keeping pet rats.

"Even with pet rats, there is always that risk," Venugopal said.

Venugopal said there is no reason for residents to panic about the cruise ship outbreak.

"We don't have anybody right now in Idaho that we are monitoring. So we have no cases associated with that, no risk to our general public. There is no risk to travel," Venugopal said.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.