CALDWELL, Idaho — Opening a winery during a challenging period for the wine industry seems risky, and Idaho News 6 headed to the Sunnyslope region to discuss the decision with the bold new owners.

But for Joel Poppen, co-owner of brand-new Gem 73 Winery, the current market presented an opportunity rather than a stop sign.

Keith Burrel Co-owner Joel Poppen

After spending 27 years at Micron and retiring, Poppen decided to pursue a winery dream after collecting and tasting for years.

"I've done my 10,000 hours drinking wine," he joked.

Now, following Wednesday's grand opening, that passion has become Gem 73, a new wine destination overlooking 62 acres of vineyard along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail.

The opening comes as wine makers across the country face changing market trends.

WATCH | New Caldwell Winery bets on Idaho as industry sales decline nationally

New Caldwell Winery bets on Idaho's wine country as industry sales continue to decline nationally.

Silicon Valley Bank’s 2026 State of the U.S. Wine Report stated that U.S. wineries lost $1.2 billion dollars in sales last year.

This is occurring while younger adults have increasingly gravitated toward cocktails, canned beverages and other alternatives.

Despite those challenges, Poppen believes Idaho's wine industry remains a hidden gem perfect for new wine.

Idaho's wine region includes roughly 65 wineries, according to the Idaho Wine Commission, making it significantly smaller than more established wine regions such as Napa Valley, Sonoma or Walla Walla.

Poppen believes that smaller footprint leaves room for growth, and gives him a better opportunity, especially as more residents move into the Treasure Valley from coastal states and see vineyards on-par or exceeding standards.

Part of that opportunity, he says, starts with the land itself.

Jay Hawkins, co-owner of the vineyard and a member of the Idaho Wine Commission Board of Directors, says the combination of Idaho's climate and unique soil conditions helps produce high-quality grapes.

"Our soil profile here is what is referred to as a sandy, chalky loam," Hawkins said.

According to Hawkins, the sandy soil allows water to move quickly through the root zone, giving growers greater control over vine growth and grape quality.

Keith Burrel James and Hawkins touring the winery

Idaho doesn't get high rainfall, and so owners are able to control watering.

This means the grapes don't grow to a large size, and smaller grapes equals higher concentration.

The regions wineries also benefit from long hours of sunlight.

"Idaho is really ideal from the heat generation standpoint for growing long-season red grapes," Hawkins said.

But producing quality wine is only part of the business plan.

Poppen says younger consumers increasingly want an experience attached to what they're drinking.

"Instead of starting with cheap grocery store wine and working their way up, they're looking for an experience," Poppen said.

That philosophy helped shape nearly every aspect of Gem 73's design.

Rather than focusing solely on wine education and tastings, the winery emphasizes gathering spaces, sleek design, and top-notch views and tours .

"We want you to have this takeaway experience where you think it was really fun and the wine was great, in that order," Poppen said.

For Poppen, the goal is not just selling bottles. It's creating a destination that introduces more people to Idaho wine country.

The wine is the backdrop, and the experience is what keeps people coming back.

Take a look inside Gem 73

Screenshot 2026-10-14 at 4.17.42 PM.png Gem 73 Interior Gem 73 Winery Screenshot 2026-10-14 at 4.17.55 PM.png Gem 73 Interior Gem 73 Winery Screenshot 2026-10-14 at 4.18.20 PM.png Gem 73 Interior Gem 73 Winery

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton