Middleton Road reopens in Caldwell after months of closure tied to Fred Meyer construction

CALDWELL, Idaho — Middleton Road has reopened to drivers in northeast Caldwell for the first time since February, ending months of frustration for nearby residents who were forced to find alternate routes through residential subdivisions.

The city extended the road closure between 20/26 and Skyway Street due to nearby construction for a future Fred Meyer across the street. The project experienced multiple delays after needing new power poles.

I walked through a neighborhood right off Middleton Road and talked to a number of neighbors. They all said similar things: that the closure was an inconvenience that forced them to take residential streets through subdivisions.

One of those neighbors was Moises, a father of three who was washing his car when I approached him.

"I'm sure it's going to help the flow of traffic," Moises said.

Improvements to the road include new crosswalks and signals, new paving and roundabouts.

The project was originally supposed to be completed in August, but crews finished up last week. The road is fully open now and ready for Caldwell commuters to resume travel.

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