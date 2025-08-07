Local Caldwell Community Baby Shower mission provides a lifeline to hundreds of struggling new mothers

CALDWELL, Idaho — Having a baby should be joyful, but for many Canyon County families, it can be a time of desperate need.

One woman saw this struggle and took action.

For five years, Alison Moulton has transformed the lives of new mothers through the Caldwell Community Baby Shower.

"Our first child, maybe we had a baby shower. People maybe gave us gifts, and it's hard to imagine having a baby and not having an outfit to put the baby in to bring them home from the hospital," said Moulton, one of the main organizers of the Caldwell Community Baby Shower.

Moulton and the team behind the Caldwell Community Baby Shower hope to equip new moms with everything they need to be successful parents.

Idaho News 6

The impact is enormous.

Donated items flow through multiple local organizations, reaching Baby Haven, teen parent programs, Assistance League, and the Southwest Nurse Family.

RELATED: 19th annual Community Baby Shower raises over $96k for local charities

"We are just one of several [non-profits] that benefit from the community being willing to understand that not every young mom has what she needs," said Julie Yamamoto with the Assistance League of Boise Canyon County Branch.

Yamamoto gets to witness the emotional impact firsthand.

Idaho News 6

The organization creates treasure-filled duffle bags for mothers with nothing.

"We do over 400 baby bundles," adds Yamamoto.

These aren't just supplies – they're lifelines.

Click here to learn more about how donations make a positive impact:

Caldwell's Community Baby Shower Transforms Lives of Struggling Mothers

For many mothers, these gifts provide a moment of joy during a stressful time.

"Some of them said it just felt like Christmas because they kept digging in that bag, and finding the next thing, a thermometer, you know, a really beautiful blanket. Something you are not gonna buy," explained Yamamoto.

Behind each donation is a story of compassion.

"There are community members [who] literally spend [their time] from one baby shower to the next baby shower, either crocheting, or knitting, or tying, or stitching beautiful heirloom baby quilts," said Moulton. "These are babies, they'll never meet and never know. But they have a heart for their community."

Idaho News 6

The city of Caldwell has embraced this mission, providing crucial support.

"They partner with us to let us use this beautiful train depot every single year without charge," said Moulton.

The need never ends, and every donation makes a difference.

In tough economic times, this community refuses to let its most vulnerable members suffer alone.

"We understand that times are tough and that it's harder to make money last through the month, and our community still steps up," said Yamamoto.

Idaho News 6

The train depot will be open for the Caldwell Community Baby Shower on August 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a baby shower recipient, please contact the Caldwell Salvation Army, Baby Haven, or the Assistance League of Boise.

The Caldwell Baby Shower is accepting the following items:

New and gently-used children's books

New and gently-used (washed) baby clothes

Package of 3 newborn onesies (0-3 months)

Package of 3 sleepers (0-3 months)

Disposable diapers (all sizes)

Baby wipes (unscented)

Bottle of baby wash/shampoo

Bottle of baby lotion

Diaper rash ointment (Desitin)

Digital thermometer

Towel and washcloth

Package of 4 flannel blankets (can be hand-made)

Burp cloths (can be hand-made)

Small beanie caps (can be hand-made)

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.