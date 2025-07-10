Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityCommunity Baby Shower

Actions

19th annual Community Baby Shower raises over $96k for local charities

0 community baby shower check presentation.png
KIVI
0 community baby shower check presentation.png
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — The 19th annual Community Baby Shower is an opportunity for local charities, businesses, and community members to come together and give Idaho’s babies a helping hand.

This year, the fundraiser ran throughout all of June, and communities were able to raise just over $96,000 for local nonprofits, including Baby Steps, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, the Salvation Army in Boise and Caldwell, Family Advocates, and Payette Head Start/WICAP.

After dividing up the community's donation, each nonprofit received a check on Thursday, July 19, for $12,647.85.

WATCH: Nonprofits share their excitement after receiving the checks

19th annual Community Baby Shower raises over $96k for local charities

Learn more about the participating nonprofits and the work they do to help Idaho families thrive:

Baby Haven - Caldwell Salvation Army

Caldwell Salvation Army lifts families with community support

Baby Steps of St. Michael's

Boise mom says Baby Steps gave her support, supplies, and a sense of community

Boise Salvation Army

Community Baby Shower - Booth Program

Family Advocates

Community Baby Shower: Family Advocates strengthens Treasure Valley families

Idaho AEYC

Community Baby Shower: Idaho AEYC teaches parents to 'play with a purpose' every day

Payette Head Start (WICAP)

WICAP's Head Start program provides crucial support for Payette families

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DONATE HERE