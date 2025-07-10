19th annual Community Baby Shower raises over $96k for local charities

BOISE, Idaho — The 19th annual Community Baby Shower is an opportunity for local charities, businesses, and community members to come together and give Idaho’s babies a helping hand.

This year, the fundraiser ran throughout all of June, and communities were able to raise just over $96,000 for local nonprofits, including Baby Steps, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, the Salvation Army in Boise and Caldwell, Family Advocates, and Payette Head Start/WICAP.

After dividing up the community's donation, each nonprofit received a check on Thursday, July 19, for $12,647.85.

WATCH: Nonprofits share their excitement after receiving the checks

Learn more about the participating nonprofits and the work they do to help Idaho families thrive:

Caldwell Salvation Army lifts families with community support

Boise mom says Baby Steps gave her support, supplies, and a sense of community

Community Baby Shower - Booth Program

Community Baby Shower: Family Advocates strengthens Treasure Valley families

Community Baby Shower: Idaho AEYC teaches parents to 'play with a purpose' every day