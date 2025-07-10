19th annual Community Baby Shower raises over $96k for local charities

BOISE, Idaho — The 19th annual Community Baby Shower is an opportunity for local charities, businesses, and community members to come together and give Idaho’s babies a helping hand.
This year, the fundraiser ran throughout all of June, and communities were able to raise just over $96,000 for local nonprofits, including Baby Steps, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, the Salvation Army in Boise and Caldwell, Family Advocates, and Payette Head Start/WICAP.
After dividing up the community's donation, each nonprofit received a check on Thursday, July 19, for $12,647.85.
WATCH: Nonprofits share their excitement after receiving the checks
Learn more about the participating nonprofits and the work they do to help Idaho families thrive: