License plate readers help Caldwell police arrest juveniles accused of shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two teens were taken into Caldwell Police custody on Wednesday in connection with gunshots fired in a residential area.

According to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD), officers responded to the reported gunshots in the 2800 block of S. Georgia Ave at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 2. There, officers discovered multiple shell casings as well as "bullet strikes" on a nearby residence.

Nobody was injured in the apparent shooting.

CPD officers assigned to the Real Time Information Center (RTIC) then used their FLOCK license plate reader database to search for a suspect.

The RTIC officers then identified the suspect's vehicle, and later that night, CPD served a warrant at their residence in the 1500 block of Idaho Ave.

There, detectives recovered a gun and arrested a 16-year-old male as well as another juvenile.

Police say the teens confessed to their role in the shooting. A motive has yet to be determined.

“By the grace of God, no one was struck by the gunfire during this attack. Acts of violence like this will not be tolerated in Caldwell, and this case highlights the immediate benefits of our technological advancements, coupled with our amazing men and women in our police department. Let this message be loud and clear - do not come to Caldwell and commit a crime. We will systematically find you and bring you to justice,” said Chief Rex Ingram with the Caldwell Police Department.

