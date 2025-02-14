Lawsuit filed against the City of Caldwell for alleged retaliation in civil rights case

CALDWELL, Idaho — A former Human Resources Director has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Caldwell and its Mayor, Jarom Wagoner, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation in the wake of her efforts to address misconduct within the city administration.

The lawsuit, filed on Feb. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho by Shelli Boggie, underlines a series of grievances rooted in her attempts to investigate and act upon complaints within the Caldwell Police Department. The court documents assert that she faced undue termination and retaliatory actions spearheaded by Mayor Wagoner.

According to the complaint, Boggie began her tenure with the City of Caldwell on Nov. 7, 2022. However, tensions reportedly escalated when she became involved in addressing a complaint against Caldwell's Chief of Police, Rex Ingram, in January 2024.

Plaintiff's counsel, Brian Ertz, details that Boggie was consulted by Mayor Wagoner to guide the city's response to the allegations against Ingram. Her investigative efforts culminated in a recommendation, which underscored her opposition to sex discrimination, sex-based harassment, and other workplace discrimination within the city administration.

Despite following protocol, Boggie claims that her stance on these issues led to her wrongful dismissal. She cited episodes of professional marginalization which escalated after she relayed her recommendations regarding the police chief’s employment status to city officials.

The lawsuit also mentions previous instances where Boggie’s concerns regarding employment practices were seemingly disregarded by city administration. Among the defendants are also unnamed city employees identified as "John and Jane Does 1-10."

Boggie is seeking remedies under the Idaho Public Employee Protection Act and claims violations under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. She's suing for compensation for lost wages, damages for emotional distress, and legal expenses.

Further hearings to address the lawsuit’s claims are anticipated and Idaho News 6 will keep you updated as the lawsuit progresses.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.