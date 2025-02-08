Caldwell Mayor backs police chief amid harassment and discrimination allegations

CALDWELL, Idaho — I'm your neighborhood reporter, Jessica Davis, in Caldwell, where Mayor Jarom Wagoner announces that he firmly stands behind the Caldwell police chief after allegations of harassment and discrimination within the Caldwell Police Department.

“The Caldwell City Council and I would like to express our full support for Police Chief Ingram as he faces the recent lawsuit brought against him and the city,” says Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

A lawsuit filed this week against Caldwell Police, the city of Caldwell, and Police Chief Rex Ingram, alleges gender-based harassment and discrimination, a hostile work environment, and retaliation after reporting discrimination toward Officer Allison Butler.

According to the suit, Chief Ingram made inappropriate comments about Butler's appearance, calling her quote 'smoking hot' and comparing her to attractive coworkers.

Along with comments, Chief Ingram allegedly pressured Butler into social interactions, like dinner with his family and babysitting his children.

According to the suit, when Butler disclosed her relationship with another colleague, she was disciplined more harshly than her male counterpart.

When Butler reported the chief's behavior, the suit alleges that she was placed on administrative leave instead of the accused party.

The suit claims after filing complaints, Butler faced increasing pressure at work, affecting her mental health. She ultimately felt unsafe returning to work, leading to her alleged constructive discharge.

On Friday evening, Mayor Jarom Wagoner expressed his support for Chief Ingram.

“ Chief Ingram, like any public official, is entitled to a fair and impartial review of the allegations. We urge the public to allow the judicial system to work through this process and avoid drawing conclusions before all facts are presented,” says Mayor Wagonar

We reached out to Butler's attorney, who says they aren't in a position to comment at this time other than what's provided in the suit.

We tried to reach out to Ingram but were unsuccessful.

Mayor Wagoner says he wants to ensure justice and trust in how city law enforcement operates.

He says, "The ultimate goal for me, the city, the city council, and the police chief is to ensure justice, protect public trust, and maintain the strong foundation upon which our city's law enforcement operates.”

