Kids become true cowgirls and cowboys during Rodeo 101 at Caldwell Night Rodeo Grounds

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo is a 102-year-old tradition for Canyon County, and year-round volunteers are working to make sure the youngest members of the community are in on the action.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo Foundation puts on "Rodeo 101," an event designed to teach kids confidence performing rodeo events and an appreciation for agriculture.

Kids move from station to station testing their skills with events like steer wrestling and bareback riding on mechanical substitutes for the real deal.

The program runs ahead of the main show in August to prep kids for the action and to give them a better understanding of how rodeo events are tied to Idaho's agricultural roots.

"Agriculture is such a core part of Idaho, and rodeo is a big part of that," said CNR President Angelique Rood.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, economic development and city grants, along with private donations, funded recent upgrades to amenities like private box seating. The rodeo is currently expanding public seating to accommodate sold-out shows.

Kendra Dustin, who works as the campaign manager, gave me a tour of the updates today.

"So people who have been coming to this rodeo their entire life, we want to make sure that there's still space for them in the bleachers," she said.

Staff said they hope the grounds remain a place neighbors can visit, have fun, and learn about the western way of life.

"We are able to influence not only the next generation of rodeo through rodeo athletes, but also through rodeo fans," said Dustin.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo runs August 18 through 22.

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