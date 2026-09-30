Karcher Road expansion redesigned to spare backyards after homeowners raise concerns with Idaho News 6

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has redesigned its Karcher Road expansion project, sparing the backyards of homeowners who were previously told the road-widening work would take a significant portion of their fenced backyards.

Construction on the project began a few days ago, and affected homeowners say their yards went untouched, a result they did not expect.

LaTrisha Keierleber, whose home was set to lose the majority of its backyard in the expansion, said the change came as a surprise.

"This is an answer to prayer really," Keierleber said.

The original project design had the ability to take up to 16 feet of her backyard, cutting it almost in half.

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"It was going to cut off our sprinkler box, our valves," Keierleber said.

Keierleber and her neighbor Olivia Rueppel had previously contacted Idaho News 6, frustrated that their HOA had not aligned backyard fences with property lines. That misalignment allowed the Idaho Transportation Department to legally purchase land inside the fence line up to the property boundary.

"We've had a lack of transparency through the whole process," Keierleber said.

The original proposals were so frustrating to Keierleber and her husband that they had considered selling their home, after pursuing legal action against their HOA.

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"That was our whole plan, to sell the house," Keierleber said.

The Idaho Transportation Department told Idaho news 6 it redesigned the project about a month ago to reduce the amount of space taken from the yards. The department said ITD is always willing to work with people who reach out with concerns.

When asked what she thought prompted ITD to reconsider the project, Keierleber pointed to the attention the story received.

For Keierleber, the outcome has been transformative.

"It's liberating, I can't even express," Keierleber said.

The Karcher Road expansion project is expected to finish in 2028.

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