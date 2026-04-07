ITD to close 10th Ave in Caldwell as crews place final girders on I-84 bridge

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close a section of 10th Avenue underneath the I-84 interchange in Caldwell overnight on Wednesday and Thursday night as crews work to place the final concrete girders on the southern portion of the new bridge.

Crews will be tasked with fixing nine concrete girders during the two-night span. Each concrete girder measures approximately 140 feet long and weighs 133,000 pounds.

Once complete, ITD will add additional lanes to I-84 through Caldwell.

Here's what ITD is telling the public to expect during construction:

10th Avenue under I-84 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9.

Motorists will detour to Centennial Way. View a detour map.

Shuttle buses will be available to transport pedestrians and bicyclists around the work zone. View pick-up and drop-off locations.

Pedestrian and bicyclist access under the interchange will reopen during the day between closures.

ITD is also planning to close the eastbound off-ramp at the 10th Ave. exit on I-84 starting on Tuesday at 10 p.m. That closure is expected to last roughly 90 days as crews rebuild a new ramp "that will tie into the future widened lanes on I-84."

Idaho Transportation Department

The 10th Ave. on-ramp to I-84 is closed and will remain that way until mid-June.

“Placing these final girders is an exciting step forward for the project,” ITD Resident Engineer Styles Salek said. “With each milestone, we are getting closer to opening a new bridge that will support the additional lanes on I-84 and improve traffic flow through Caldwell.”

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