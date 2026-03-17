ITD announces months-long closures of eastbound ramps at 10th Avenue interchange

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close the eastbound ramps on I-84 at the 10th Avenue Interchange starting on Mar. 25 to allow its crews to connect the ramps to new lanes on the interstate.

The work on the ramps is expected to take upwards of three months to complete.

“Closing the eastbound ramps allows crews to focus on rebuilding these connections as quickly as possible,” ITD Resident Engineer Styles Salek said. “We know this will be a big change for drivers, and we appreciate the public planning ahead and using the detours while this work is underway.”

Motorists will be directed to take the following detour while construction is underway.

Idaho Transportation Department

An additional closure of the eastbound off-ramp in the same location is expected to start in early April. A specific closure date is yet to be announced.

RELATED | I-84 closures planned between Garrity and Ten Mile this weekend for tri-level flyover ramp construction

The ramp project is just part of the larger I-84 widening project that began back in 2023. The project is expected to be fully completed by 2027.

ITD's stated goals of the I-84 widening project are listed below:

• Widening I-84 to three lanes in each direction with auxiliary lanes between interchanges.

• Replacing the 10th Avenue Interchange.

• Removing a westbound on-ramp at the 10th Avenue Interchange.

• Refurbishing the pedestrian overpass.

• Building a sound wall along Hannibal Street.

• Adding a signal at the westbound ramps at the Centennial Way Interchange.

Motorists navigating detours and construction zones are reminded that they must adhere to updated signage and speed limits.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton