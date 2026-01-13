'It makes you wonder what this looks like five years from now': Caldwell residents face $20 utility rate hike

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell residents are grappling with higher utility bills after the city implemented water, sewer and sanitation rate increases in November 2025, adding an average of $20 per month to household expenses.

The rate adjustments were approved as part of the city's annual budget process following public hearings in August and September. City officials say the increases are necessary to maintain aging infrastructure, support system reliability and address rising operational costs including labor, materials, power and regulatory compliance.

The City of Caldwell says the statement was shared as part of a renewed commitment to transparency under new Mayor Eric Phillips.

Caldwell utility bills jump roughly $20

For resident Jackie Sommer, the change was a shock when she opened her monthly bill.

"When I first saw it, I thought there had to be a mistake," Sommer said.

While Sommer's increase matched the city's $20 estimate, she's concerned about the broader trend. Since buying her home in 2020, her monthly utility bill has climbed from roughly $70 to more than $125, despite consistent water usage.

"That's what feels alarming," Sommer said. "It makes you wonder what this looks like two years from now, five years from now."

The additional cost has forced Sommer's family to cut back on dining out and children's extracurricular activities. She described the impact as cumulative, especially with rising grocery prices, property taxes and power bills.

"It doesn't sound like much when you hear $20," she said. "But when everything is going up, it adds pressure."

My water bill was about $50 in 2019. Over the years it slowly increased, but a couple months ago it jumped from around $65 to nearly $100. When I called to report what I thought was a mistake, I was told the increase was due to a decision made by city council.



I didn’t initially look further into the reason, but I shared my experience in the Caldwell community Facebook group and quickly learned many others were dealing with similar increases.



I also noticed something confusing on my bill: one month my usage showed “2,” and the next month it showed “4,” which looked like a doubling. When I called again, I was told that difference in usage only amounted to less than a dollar. That left me questioning why the total bill had risen so sharply.



It feels like the increases are happening regardless of how much water we use, and it’s been difficult to get clear answers.



Most recently, my bill showed nearly $200. I was only able to get it paid because a church stepped in to help. We already struggle to cover our bills, and with our work hours being cut during the winter season, it’s becoming even harder.



There just isn’t enough help available.

Caldwell Community member

City leaders held two legally noticed public hearings before approving the rates, providing opportunities for resident input. However, several residents interviewed said they were unaware the discussions were taking place.

"I would have wanted to be there," Sommer said. "We plan on being here long-term. We're raising our kids here. We want to be part of these conversations."

City officials say Caldwell’s water and sewer systems are funded entirely through user fees and connection charges not property taxes meaning utility revenue must cover operating costs and infrastructure investments. They add that the rate adjustments were based on professional rate studies that considered current needs, future growth, and increasing costs tied to state and federal regulatory requirements.

Officials have said increases of this magnitude are not expected to occur every year and that future changes should be smaller as long-term financial planning improves.

For residents like Sommer, future reassurances don't address current financial strain.

"We understand the city needs strong infrastructure," she said. "But when wages aren't rising at the same pace as everything else, it becomes harder to keep up."

