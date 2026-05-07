'It looks like a war zone': Caldwell residents weigh leaving the area as development reshapes the south end

CALDWELL, Idaho — Families on the south end of Caldwell say rapid development and ongoing road construction have transformed their once-peaceful neighborhood. Some are now deciding it's time to leave.

WATCH: Hear concerns from neighbors in the south end

Caldwell residents consider leaving amid rapid development

Gordon Taiariol has lived in his home for 12 years and says he never expected to face the choice of whether to stay or go.

"My kids want us to move out, but where are we gonna go? It just feels like the walls are closing in, and this little island right in here, we're just going to be landlocked," Taiariol said.

In 2025, the City of Caldwell approved a subdivision that will bring about 1,000 new homes along 10th Avenue, a project that is already underway.

RELATED | Verbena Ranch subdivision approved in Caldwell despite resident concerns

Later in the year, the city council approved another subdivision expected to add nearly 200 more homes. That portion of land is now also being developed.

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Taiariol invited Idaho News 6 out to see what he and his neighbors say has completely changed the area they call home.

"It looks like a war zone. It was just really pretty before," Taiariol recalled, "And now they did us wrong. The city did let this all happen."

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The city has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding developments by the deadline of this story.

Beyond the visual changes, Taiariol shared that construction has made it harder for families to get around and has brought more traffic and impatient drivers into the neighborhood.

According to Taiariol, these disruptions are encouraging neighbors to leave the area. "We've got two neighbors, one that's been here 30 years, the other one's been here 6 or 7 years now, and they've decided it's time we got to go," he said.

Idaho News 6

Residents are also dealing with ongoing road construction along Karcher Road, a project the Idaho Transportation Department says crews are working to keep on schedule.

Taiariol says he understands growth in Canyon County is inevitable, but his biggest fear is eventually being annexed into Caldwell city limits — something he worries many of his older neighbors, including himself, may not be able to afford as costs continue to rise.

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Taiariol also pointed to infrastructure concerns.

ALSO READ | Caldwell residents push back against proposed subdivision

"Where are they going to get the water to do all this?" Taiariol questioned, "It's just very discouraging that we got such a beautiful area and they're just gonna they're just letting it go."

ITD stated the Karcher Road project is expected to be completed by spring 2028, but neighbors say development along 10th Avenue could continue well beyond that timeline.

Idaho News 6

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.