Verbena Ranch subdivision approved in Caldwell despite resident concerns

CALDWELL, Idaho — A controversial subdivision planned near Homedale Road and South 10th Avenue in Caldwell is moving forward after city officials approved a revised plan from developer Toll Brothers.

The company increased minimum lot sizes and reduced the number of homes from 1,039 to 1,019 in the Verbena Ranch development.

"And they don't care what the end result [is]. Everybody suffers," claims Gordon Taiariol, a City of Caldwell resident.

The project will break ground in the coming months, bringing a new well and plans to widen 10th Avenue with a new traffic signal during the first phase of construction.

Homeowners Brad Carico and Gordon Taiariol are sick of seeing new subdivisions get approved and have spoken to City Council about their concerns.

"All the growth is choking us down. They are not thinking ahead," Taiariol said.

The Vallivue School District is already dealing with overcrowding, passing a $78 million bond last year to build two new elementary schools.

"By the time the Verbena Ranch development, along with Element Ridge and many other subdivisions that have been approved, our schools will be over capacity," said Joey Palmer, Vallivue Assistant Superintendent.

Toll Brothers agreed to help the district by paying $500 per home that is not designated for older residents, bringing Vallivue School District a sum of $289,000.

"It should've been a lot more money," said Carico.

"Vallivue School District sometimes get some pretty cynical comments from people saying we've been bribed by developers, but the reality is: developers don't have to give us a single penny. So if we can get a donation from a developer to help mitigate the impact of what they have on our community, rather than it be solely on our taxpayers— we're gonna jump on that opportunity," Palmer said.

The developer estimates the project will generate $2.5 million in impact fees.

"I think Caldwell could have done a little bit better, but we're to the point now, where it is what it is. We are just gonna have to live with it," Carico said.

Councilwoman Diana Register sent Idaho News 6 the following statement when asked if she'd care to comment for the following story.

As a council member, I want to be clear: I am not anti-growth. I am pro-community growth—growth that is transparent, thoughtful, and actually makes sense for Caldwell. I believe the only way forward is through a balance of three critical elements: development that fits our community, developers who are open to dialogue, and residents who are given transparency and a real voice in the process.

Caldwell has always been a quiet, agricultural, bedroom community. That identity matters. While smaller subdivisions and appropriate commercial projects may have a place here, the scale and speed of growth we’ve seen recently is overwhelming our systems—and it’s not aligning with the values of the people who live here.

We often hear arguments about private property rights—not just from developers, but also from members of this council. But the right to develop is bound by existing zoning. There is no automatic right to rezone. What’s often missing from the conversation is the fact that residents have rights, too. And right now, many of those residents are footing the bill for growth they did not ask for—and which many feel they can no longer absorb.

Impact fees are a one-time charge, and they don’t cover long-term costs. Infrastructure, schools, emergency services, and overall livability are being affected. And although state law prohibits impact fees from being used for schools, we cannot ignore the undeniable strain on our education system. The community sees it. They live it. And they’re speaking up about it.

To address this, I’ve proposed requiring a clear “impact summary” or “cover sheet” for every development proposal. This would show, in plain terms, whether our infrastructure and public services can support the project. If we’re ready, the data will reflect that. If we’re not, that will be clear too. It’s a tool to restore trust and ensure we’re not approving projects in the dark.

I'm also advocating for developer roundtables that include the community. Many developers proposing projects here are not from Caldwell—and that’s fine—but they should be willing to engage with the people who are. Residents may not like everything they hear, but most are reasonable when they’re given honesty and the opportunity to be heard. Community voice is not the enemy of growth—it’s how we make growth better.

We’re often told that “growth is coming whether we like it or not,” but that narrative overlooks the tools we do have. Idaho Code §67-6511 allows us to consider whether public services and infrastructure are sufficient before approving development. If they are not, we have the legal authority to say no. That’s not obstructionism—it’s good governance.

My goal has always been simple: to make things make sense. And right now, many of the decisions being made do not make sense to the people who live here. That’s why I’ll continue pushing for communication, transparency, and policies that work for all of Caldwell—not just for those building it, but for those living in it.

