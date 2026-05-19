Investigation underway into weekend barn fire in Caldwell; no reported injuries

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to Caldwell Fire, crews responded to a structure fire near Farmway Road and Karcher Road at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

On arrival, firefighters found a barn engulfed in flames. Crews worked to contain the fire and prevent further spread to nearby structures and vegetation.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident. Damages are currently being assessed, and the fire is under investigation.

Nampa Fire District, Canyon County Paramedics, and the Caldwell Police Department assisted Caldwell Fire in the incident.

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