Idaho rancher says Trump's beef tariff pause could hurt cattle producers, not help them

CALDWELL, Idaho — Sean Cunningham is a 4th generation rancher, owner of Cliffs Country Market in Caldwell, and operator of Cunningham Pasteurized Meats on the Idaho-Oregon border. He says the Trump administration's recent decision to pause import tariffs on foreign beef is potentially problematic for American cattle ranchers.

"I'm just really disappointed that he decided to undercut the American rancher," Cunningham said.

Last week, the White House announced that over the next 90 days, beef products will be entering the United States tax free from foreign exporters and sold to consumers at 25% lower than market price.

President Trump signed the proclamation Wednesday evening and said in a Truth Social post that the initiative will lower beef prices for the American consumer and allow ranchers to repopulate their herds after record low herd sizes.

Recent Beef Import Decision Impacts Local Ranchers

Cunningham is not convinced the plan will help.

"By bringing in more foreign beef by lowering the price, um, that disincentivizes the cattle ranchers to produce more beef."

With the price of cattle growing quickly at almost $4,000 a head, Cunningham says it is difficult for ranchers to invest in an unstable beef market. Not to mention the cost of feed and equipment.

Cunningham says the tariff pause is a way to temporarily and artificially cause markets to drop, and the financial impact was immediate.

If I sold calves last week, I would have gotten maybe $50,000 more than if I sold them this week, and it's just because of one press release," Cunningham said.

He believes more permanent solutions are available, including mandatory country of origin labeling on beef products.

Cunningham says there is currently no way for consumers to check where their beef comes from. Adding origin labels would allow consumers to make a conscious decision about what beef they buy.

Though the decision poses some uncertainty, Cunningham remains optimistic about the future of ranching.

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