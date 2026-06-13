Idaho Bowl unites 250 young athletes in Caldwell for a cause

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Friday, the Idaho Bowl wrapped up its 3rd year of football camp for Idaho middle schoolers at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell, where coaches invite top athletes from around the state to compete.

The event brings together approximately 250 of the top youth football players from across Idaho for a four-day experience focused on leadership, competition, and personal growth.

Laif Morrison founded the Idaho Bowl 3 years ago to raise money and collect donations for the Ronald McDonald House, after the charity supported his close friends during the treatment and loss of their baby boy, Hank.

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"We built this event in honor of Hank because we wanted to give back to that organization that gave so much back," Morrison said.

Getting selected to participate is no small feat.

"To get here is a big deal; they can't just sign up, pay, and come in," Morrison said.

Parents are also caught up in the excitement of watching their children compete.

"Just seeing him out on the field and going full throttle means a lot, you know?" Luke Gutierez said.

Morrison says the event has grown significantly over the last few years, drawing thousands of fans and over 10,000 livestream viewers.

There were no tickets sold for the event. Admission is a donation to the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Boise. The organization is accepting baby products, non-perishable food, gift cards, or cash.

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