Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance denounces "gun-free zones" at Caldwell Night Rodeo

The Idaho Second Amendment Alliance (ISAA) is not a fan of the Caldwell Night Rodeo's (CNR) ban on "weapons."

In a recent news release, the gun-rights advocacy group "called out" the CNR, saying the policy "undermines the rights of law-abiding Idahoans and jeopardizes public safety."

“We’re urging the Caldwell Night Rodeo and other venues across the state to reconsider these misguided policies and stand with the people—not against them,” said Greg Pruett, President of ISAA.

"ISAA has long opposed policies that disarm citizens, especially in public venues where families gather and threats cannot be predicted. The organization argues that such policies not only violate the spirit of Idaho’s constitutional protections but also ignore the reality that criminals don’t follow signs or rules." - Idaho Second Amendment Alliance

The Caldwell Night Rodeo's website states that "weapons, laser pointers" are not allowed in the rodeo grounds for guest "safety and comfort."

The ISAA is encouraging its supporters to "respectfully voice their concerns to event organizers and local officials."

You can find the Caldwell Night Rodeo's General Polices here.

Idaho News 6 is reaching out to the Caldwell Night Rodeo and will continue to update this story.