Holiday lights return to Caldwell's 10th Avenue with a permanent display

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell is getting a jump on the holiday season, with crews already working to bring back a beloved community tradition along 10th Avenue.

A Christmas light display along the road will feature 8,400 bulbs stretching across 2,880 feet next to Fairview Golf Course, turning the stretch into a holiday light show. Unlike previous years, the lights will stay up year-round once installed.

Christmas Lights Go up in Caldwell Bringing Back a City Tradition

Caldwell Parks and Recreation said bringing back the 10th Avenue Christmas lights gives residents another opportunity to share an experience, create memories and celebrate the season together.

Decorating is starting now to avoid school traffic and keep the city on track for other winter decoration projects. A temporary lane shift is giving crews the room they need to complete the work.

For neighbors who live nearby, the return is already making an impression. Marie Lesko lives in the quiet neighborhood and has a front-row view of the display from her backyard.

"My back fence bumps right up to the golf course and 10th and all the trees get lit up. It lights up my whole back yard and Christmas is here!" Lesko said.

Construction equipment will be out and lane shifts are expected to run through the 14th.

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