Harvest season brings farm equipment to Canyon County roads

CALDWELL, Idaho — Farm equipment is sharing Canyon County roads as harvest season gets underway, and the Idaho Transportation Department is urging drivers to be patient and vigilant.

John Tomlinson, communications director with ITD, said tractors and other large farm equipment will be making more appearances on roads like Simplot, Highway 26 and Chicken Dinner Road.

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As tractors take to roadways, ITD provides travel tips

Many Canyon County drivers will likely find themselves behind farm equipment that may slow their commute.

"This is prime time for farm equipment to be on the road," Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson said drivers should watch their speed, as busy roads will begin to pick up more equipment traffic.

"We don't want people speeding down hills, and there's equipment right there," Tomlinson said.

Tractors and combines can also pull over suddenly and make quick turns.

When drivers grow impatient with farmers, the consequences can be dangerous.

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"That puts everyone in jeopardy; the goal is to make sure everyone arrives home safely," Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson highlighted patience, distance and understanding as key factors, noting that farm equipment must move slowly to keep everyone safe.

"Patience is key when you're driving around that heavy equipment, that farm equipment; give them the opportunity to make turns, give them that distance," Tomlinson advised

Farm equipment operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week during harvest season, so stay alert both day and night.

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