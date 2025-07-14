Guardian Paws service dogs transform veterans' lives, nonprofit expands mission

CALDWELL, Idaho — Guardian Paws Service Dogs makes it their mission to help veterans find animal companions.

In nearly 10 years, the nonprofit has served more than 50 veterans and achieved something remarkable — when they helped change state law to recognize service dogs at Idaho businesses.

"In the 9, 9 1/2 years we have not had a single suicide," said Tina Day, president and co-founder of Guardian Paws Service Dogs.

"The definition of a service dog is a dog that's been trained to perform a specific physical task for its handler. So when people get the difference confused between an emotional support animal versus a service dog, it is one of those things our dogs have been trained to do a physical task for us," said Day.

Veterans say these four-legged guardians have transformed their lives.

"It's been one of the most amazing things of my life," said Colby Booth, Air Force veteran.

"I'm able to go into places that have crowds, places I've never been to by myself because I know he'll sense something in me before I even know I'm experiencing," said Michael Burk, U.S. Navy veteran.

"I would not be here without them," said Alexandra Blamires-Garcia, U.S. Army veteran.

Finding the right match between veteran and dog is crucial. Veterans can use their own pets if it's the right fit, or the non-profit matches them with a companion dog.

"Tina was like, 'I have the perfect dog for you,'" said Jessica Hannah, U.S. Army veteran.

For Hannah, her dog "Packer" was waiting for her and now serves a life-saving purpose.

"She gives me a purpose. She gives me a reason to get up in the morning," said Hannah.

"When my blood sugar starts tanking, she starts alerting on me and she is very insistent," said Hannah.

Guardian Paws is now expanding their mission to include first responders.

They've created a safe space where these heroes can decompress when needed.

"Being able to have a space where they can go and sit back and relax, go talk to somebody, go just want to play a game, whatever. It gives them a space to go and do that and to feel safe," said Day.