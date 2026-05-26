Future Caldwell Idaho Temple planned near West Orchard and South Florida avenues

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the site for the future Caldwell Idaho Temple.

According to church leaders, the temple will be built on a 19.2-acre property at the southwest corner of West Orchard Avenue and South Florida Avenue in Canyon County.

Plans call for an 82,000-square-foot, multistory temple, along with a meetinghouse and another support building.

The Caldwell temple was first announced in April 2025 by church president Russell M. Nelson. Church officials say Idaho is home to more than 480,000 members of the faith who meet in about 1,300 congregations statewide.

READ MORE | Caldwell to welcome 11th Idaho temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Caldwell temple joins 10 other temples in Idaho that are operating, under construction or previously announced, including sites in Boise, Meridian, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls.

A construction timeline for the Caldwell temple has not been released.

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