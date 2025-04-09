Caldwell to welcome 11th Idaho temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

CALDWELL, Idaho — The decision to build a new temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Caldwell stunned some community members. According to Local Stake President, Robert Neilson, “It just caught everyone by surprise.”

As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, Neilson noted an increase in new members joining the LDS Church. “So there was certainly a level of excitement when he announced it,” said Neilson.

During the 195th Annual General Conference, it was announced that Caldwell will be one of 15 new locations receiving a temple, following a decision made by President Russell M. Nelson.

The last LDS temple built in the Treasure Valley was the Meridian Temple in 2017. Caldwell's temple will be the 11th in the state of Idaho, although the specific location for the new temple has yet to be determined.