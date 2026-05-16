Fugitive booked on felony warrant following multi-agency response, Caldwell Police say

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police arrested and booked a wanted fugitive on multiple felony counts, following a multi-agency response near the Norfolk apartments Friday night.

According to Caldwell Police, on May 15, Operation Safe Streets (OSS) was looking for a wanted fugitive, Jorge Quiroz, and located him at a residence in Caldwell near the Norfolk apartments. Nampa PD Specialized Enforcement Team and Probation and Parole also aided in the response.

Quiroz had an outstanding felony warrant and was reportedly armed with a handgun.

While conducting surveillance, OSS spotted Quiroz exiting the residence and entering a car. Caldwell Police initiated a high-risk stop. Quiroz was allegedly noncompliant, so Nampa SET deployed "less-lethal options" to gain compliance. He was eventually taken into custody.

During the apprehension process, Quiroz sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for jail clearance. Following clearance, he was booked in jail on his felony warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another individual, Keely Chastain, was also arrested on an agent's warrant. Chastain was arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

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