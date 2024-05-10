Free parking is coming to an end as paid parking begins next week in downtown Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Drivers in downtown Caldwell will begin paying to park starting next week.

Paid parking will begin May 15 from Cleveland Blvd to Kimball Ave, and between 5th and 10th Avenues.

The City of Caldwell says the paid parking will optimize parking turnover to accommodate visitors and shoppers frequenting the bustling city center. By encouraging downtown employees and long-term parkers to utilize free parking spaces a block or two away, they aim to alleviate congestion and enhance pedestrian mobility throughout downtown Caldwell.

Last year, the City of Caldwell told Idaho News 6 that the downtown area would see a benefit from metered parking.

"Primary is making sure that cars are properly circulating throughout our downtown core. We notice that there was quite a bit of stagnation downtown, as it relates to cars parking in stalls for an extended period," said Steven Jenkins, the Economic Development director for the City of Caldwell.

Revenue generated from parking meters will not be directed into the City's General Fund and will instead be reinvested to cover meter expenses and enhance and maintain parking facilities within the downtown area.

Of course, not everyone is happy with the decision. Dawn Bashore, owner of Fire and Ice Pottery Studio, doesn't think adding meters will solve the problem for everyone.

“We have customers that can't walk long distances. So they can't come down and enjoy the businesses down here because they can't walk," said Bashore.

Paid parking is $1 per hour, 15 minutes is free. Sundays, holidays, and ADA parking will also be free with placard, and there will be free parking along the railroad tracks for downtown business employees.

The pay-by-plate pay stations will accept coins, credit/debit cards, mobile apps, or digital wallets such as Google Pay.

