Parking meters installed in Downtown Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Paid parking is on its way to Downtown Caldwell. Parking meters are beginning to be installed from Cleveland Blvd to Kimball Ave, and between 5th and 10th Avenues.

The paid parking measure was announced in Fall of 2023 and aims to accommodate the growth in the Downtown Caldwell area.

Paid parking in Downtown Caldwell will cost you $1 per hour, but not until the meters are active which is expected to begin in May. Sundays, holidays, and ADA parking will be free in designated spaces.