Free bilingual birdwatching breaks language barriers at Idaho's Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge

CALDWELL, Idaho — It's the season for birdwatching, with many birds migrating through the valley.

Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge and the Idaho Sierra Club saw an opportunity to welcome everyone, adding that the goal is simple.

WATCH: See what a bilingual bird watching looks like—

Bilingual Bird Watch Celebrates Latino Conservation Week in Idaho

"It's just outdoors for all, just getting people outside in a fun, accessible way," said Amanda Reed, chapter organizer for Idaho Sierra Club.

Community members of all ages came to the free bilingual bird watch event for Latino Conservation Week.

Idaho News 6

Organizers say it's about making nature inclusive for all.

"Expanding language access in the outdoors, especially when it comes to bird education," said Amanda Reed, chapter organizer for Idaho Sierra Club.

Volunteer Melissa Murillo led the group, teaching them about birds and their habitats.

Idaho News 6

Murillo would speak in Spanish and then translate to English.

"I kind of know a little bit of Spanish, so I can kind of understand," said Katie Rust, community member.

For Katie Rust, a community member, the event showed her how the community is creating more welcoming spaces.

Idaho News 6

"Getting everybody together, you know, there shouldn't be any disconnect," said Rust.

Participants learned in both languages and helped each other with a word or two.

For some, it was a chance to practice their Spanish skills with highly technical terms.

Idaho News 6

"For people like myself, like I do speak Spanish, but I don't have the opportunity to speak it very often to practice and felt that muscle to speak a couple of words that are very technical with the birding world and technical and biological," said Melissa Murillo, Sierra Club volunteer.

And for others, it was a chance to connect with their community.

"It's great to see other Latinos and Latinas here and getting together to come celebrate nature and birds, and it is nice to mingle with other bird nerds," said Melissa Murillo, Sierra Club volunteer.

Idaho News 6

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.