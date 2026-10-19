Fred Meyer announces plan to build second store in south Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — A new Fred Meyer is expected to open in south Caldwell in 2028 at Karcher Commons.

The northeast corner of Karcher Road (Highway 55) and Indiana Avenue in south Caldwell will be the site of a new Fred Meyer store and fuel center in the approximately 60-acre Karcher Commons development. Its goal is to help with the growing needs of residents in the area. The project represents a combined investment of more than $100 million from Fred Meyer and Westland Development.

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“Caldwell and the surrounding communities continue to experience tremendous growth, and we're excited to invest in this area's future,” said Todd Kammeyer, Fred Meyer president. “This new store will provide customers with the quality products, convenience and value they expect from Fred Meyer while creating jobs and supporting the local economy for years to come.”

Karcher Commons is a mixed-use development planned by Westland Development. Future plans include additional commercial space as well as residential housing.

Fred Meyer is currently developing another new store in north Caldwell, expected to open in late January 2027.

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