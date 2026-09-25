CALDWELL, Idaho — Fire crews responded to a "fully involved RV fire" at 1715 Andy Lane on Thursday.

WATCH | Community member captures the fire from the road

Four cats dead, multiple vehicles and structures damaged in RV fire (courtesy Tina Vail)

A spokesperson for the Caldwell fire department says the fire extended into a neighboring home in the area, and threatened several outbuildings and vehicles. Some were significantly damaged from the blaze, officials shared.

The fire also claimed the lives of four cats.

The Caldwell Fire Department and Nampa Fire District contained the fire in about a half hour after their response.

At this time, the fire's cause is still under investigation.

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