CALDWELL, Idaho — A former Caldwell school bus driver charged with possessing and distributing child pornography is set to change his plea next month in Canyon County court.

Jeremy Wakeley was arrested in January after investigators with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office say they traced suspected child sexual abuse material to a Caldwell home. During a search of the residence, authorities reported recovering roughly 2,500 files of suspected child pornography from his cellphone and a USB drive connected to a laptop in a bedroom he said belonged to him.

Investigators also say Wakeley admitted to using the messaging app Telegram to exchange explicit images involving minors and acknowledged he knew the activity was illegal.



WATCH: WAKELEY TO CHANGE HIS PLEA NEXT MONTH

Former Caldwell school bus driver set to change plea in child exploitation case

In March, prosecutors added five additional counts of sexual exploitation of a child tied to the distribution of that material, bringing the total charges to 10 felony counts.

During a pretrial conference on Tuesday morning, Wakeley’s attorney informed the court he intends to change his plea.

A change of plea hearing is now scheduled for June 4 at the Canyon County Courthouse.

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