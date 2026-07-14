First responders warn against swimming and floating on Indian Creek

CALDWELL, Idaho — Float season is roaring in the Treasure Valley, but first responders are warning people to stay out of Indian Creek, no matter if they float in Kuna or swim in Caldwell.

"We don't endorse any sort of recreational use in Indian Creek at all, not even floating," Caldwell Fire Department EMS Training Captain JD Hendrick said.

Hendrick says there is a key difference between the Boise and Payette Rivers and Indian Creek.

"Indian Creek is not maintained at all for any sort of recreational floating. We've heard of stories where there are shopping carts, there are car parts, fallen trees, that we cannot account for," Hendrick said.

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Though officials do not recommend floating the creek, it remains legal in most areas. Still, residents agree the creek can be dangerous. Neighborhood Reporter Norma James spoke with a neighbor who has floated the creek for almost a decade and agrees people can be misinformed.

Water emergencies on Indian Creek also put a strain on emergency responders.

"If there is a water emergency, specifically regarding swift water, there's going to be a delayed response because it's a multi-agency response in that case," Hendrick said.

The Indian Creek Floaters Facebook page offers safety tips and equipment recommendations for those willing to brave the hazards.

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