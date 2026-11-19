CALDWELL, Idaho — For the last two and a half years, Jocele Skinner has watched customers walk through the doors of her downtown Caldwell store.

For a business that depends heavily on people exploring on foot, she said anything that brings more people to the area could make a difference.

“We’re very much dependent on foot traffic, and if there’s more foot traffic, that’s better for all of us," she said.

A new federal designation could help bring more investment to part of Caldwell.

The area between Centennial Way and Linden southwest of I-84 in Caldwell has been designated as a new qualified opportunity zone, one of 25 newly designated low-income census tracts across Idaho.

commerce.idaho.gov Caldwell Census Track

Opportunity zones are designed to encourage long-term private investment in designated lower-income communities through federal tax incentives for qualifying investments, and will pop up in both rural and urban areas statewide.

Nicki Hellenkamp, director of Housing and Homelessness Policy for the city of Boise, explained that the incentive can make a project inside one of the designated areas more attractive to an investor.

“If you pick my building, it’s in an opportunity zone, and so you’re going to get the return on investment from my building, but you’re also going to get this federal tax incentive,” Hellenkamp said.

She said encouraging development in places where infrastructure already exists can also help communities accommodate growth without continuing to push development outward, and assist in revitalizing existing neighborhoods.

“Ensure that growth happens in places where there’s already infrastructure, in places that are already built out,” Hellenkamp said. “What does it look like to not just push growth into the farmlands and into open space? That’s a really important conversation for cities in Idaho to be having right now.”

For Skinner, however, the potential impact comes down to something much simpler: giving more people reasons to spend time in Caldwell and walk right up to her front door.

“From a downtown where there was nothing to now a very vibrant downtown where people really like to come, and it’s a destination, so it’s been very exciting to see that,” Skinner said.

The new opportunity zone designations officially take effect Jan. 1.

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