Federal funding uncertainties affect Idaho nonprofit and local families

CALDWELL, Idaho — "Our employees were unsettled and nervous, and it took away from the work that we are doing here," said Connie Kreps, Executive Director of WICAP, a nonprofit organization.

After a short-lived executive order issued in late January by President Donald Trump briefly paused federal funding, Treasure Valley Head Start programs were among the organizations unable to access crucial financial support, even after the order was lifted.

"We thought we would be okay after that had happened," said Kreps.

The nonprofit offers childcare and early education opportunities to rural Idaho families, like Wilder resident Crystal Cortez.

"If it was taken away from us, it would be horrible," said Cortez.

Cortez has three daughters who have excelled in the program and cannot imagine how a loss of funding would impact other Caldwell families.

"For me, my daughter has one more year before she can go to kindergarten, so what is Katalya going to do at home or at the sitter's where she is not learning? Is she going to forget all of these things?" Cortez asked.

She has witnessed her children reach significant milestones in the program, allowing them to start kindergarten already able to identify their letters and write their names.

"My oldest started the program when she was two months old, and I entered the program with my second daughter when she was two weeks old. My youngest also joined when I was pregnant," Cortez explained.

Cortez is also concerned about how another funding freeze could affect the program's educators, who dedicate their time and careers to helping local kids learn. She hopes the program will remain a critical piece of the community.

"Being able to be prepared until they're five, who wouldn't want that before they go to kindergarten?" she added.