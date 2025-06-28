Fatal car crash on Friday morning in Caldwell is under investigation

CALDWELL, Idaho — A single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an unidentified 49-year-old female is under investigation by the Idaho State Police (ISP).

The fatal crash occurred on Friday morning around 8:55 a.m. at 29484 Farmway Road in Caldwell.

According to an ISP release, the female in question was driving northbound on Farmway Road in a black 1997 Ford Explorer when she veered off the right shoulder, over-corrected, and ended up crossing the southbound lane of travel, rolling her vehicle into a nearby field.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the rollover.