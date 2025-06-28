Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCaldwell

Actions

Fatal car crash on Friday morning in Caldwell is under investigation

ISP.jpg
Idaho State Police
ISP.jpg
Posted

CALDWELL, Idaho — A single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an unidentified 49-year-old female is under investigation by the Idaho State Police (ISP).

The fatal crash occurred on Friday morning around 8:55 a.m. at 29484 Farmway Road in Caldwell.

RELATED: Boise police warn of ‘100 deadliest days’ as summer travel season begins

According to an ISP release, the female in question was driving northbound on Farmway Road in a black 1997 Ford Explorer when she veered off the right shoulder, over-corrected, and ended up crossing the southbound lane of travel, rolling her vehicle into a nearby field.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the rollover.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.