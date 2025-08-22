Farmway Village officially annexed into Caldwell after a nearly century

CALDWELL, Idaho — After nearly a century as an unincorporated community, Farmway Village has officially been annexed into Caldwell city limits, marking a new chapter for the affordable housing community.

"It's kind of a finally-home type feeling," said Mike Dittenber, the Caldwell Housing Authority director and member of city council.

Dittenber said the annexation process wasn't an easy one for the nearly century-old Farmway Village.

"When wearing my executive director hat, I worked diligently to make sure we complied with all the requirements of annexation," Dittenber said.

Dittenber is also a city council member. To move the process forward, he had to recuse himself from city council decisions related to the former labor camp.

Farmway Village is now a 79-acre community providing affordable housing for many families, just three to four miles from downtown Caldwell.

With the annexation into city limits, the village now has a completed master plan and proper zoning, meaning they can move forward with renovations and expansion, making room for more community members to call the area home.

"This is where I am meant to be," said Teresa Sanchez, the program specialist for Farmway.

Sanchez creates events for the nearly 1,100 people currently living in the Farmway community.

"We get a lot of parents saying, 'Thank you, you're saving me gas driving into town.' And the parents also come out here, just sit back, relax, and watch their kids have fun," Sanchez said.

Jocelynn Silva said it's been a blessing to live there. For 10 years, she and her large family have felt welcomed and supported in a place that's both affordable and full of heart.

"Just seeing all the kids come together, or trying to do stuff like the community barbecues they host for them—it's really, really nice," said Silva. "They make you feel like you're family."

Now working as manager at La Tiendita, Silva has made it her mission to extend that same sense of belonging to everyone who walks through the door.

"It's amazing. A lot of the stories, a lot of the people—you get to really know them on a personal level. They come to you, tell you their stories, and talk to you. It's nice," Silva said.

Farmway Village is planning a public annexation celebration later this month.

As part of the master plan, Farmway Village hopes to add more affordable housing options along with an RV section.

