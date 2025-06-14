Family says West Valley Medical CEO was victim of fraud, homicide

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Saturday, the family of the deceased CEO of West Valley Medical Center, Nicholas Manning, released a statement claiming, "We possess direct and credible evidence that confirms Nicholas N. Manning was the victim of fraud and homicide."

In that same statement, the family says they "object" to a previous release from the Baltimore Police Department that states Manning's death earlier this month was a "possible overdose." Police also indicated that no signs of trauma were visible on the 46-year-old victim's body. Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Manning was found dead at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel earlier this month.

A spokesperson for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell was the first to confirm Manning's death.

Family Statement Regarding Nicholas N. Manning, HCA Healthcare CEO

In light of recent developments and public commentary surrounding the death of Nicholas N. Manning, Chief Executive Officer at HCA Healthcare West Valley Medical Center, our family feels compelled to issue the following statement:

We possess direct and credible evidence that confirms Nicholas N. Manning was the victim of fraud and homicide.

In regards to the Baltimore Police Department’s comments, there are currently no official reports available to the public.

We, as a family, strongly object to the statement issued by the Baltimore Police Department.

Our family is committed to pursuing every available legal and investigative avenue to ensure the truth is uncovered and justice is served. Nicholas was a respected healthcare executive, a brilliant mind, and a cherished member of our family. He deserves dignity, transparency, and above all—justice.

We sincerely thank those who have offered support and ask for continued respect during this incredibly painful time.

Sincerely,

The Family of Nicholas N. Manning

_____

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.