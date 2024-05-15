Downtown Caldwell now charges for parking

CALDWELL, Idaho — Starting May 15th, the City of Caldwell has implemented paid parking in downtown.



The cost will be $1 per hour, with the first 15 minutes free. Sundays, holidays, and ADA parking will remain free with a placard.

The City of Caldwell is implementing this measure to improve parking turnover for visitors in town.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Obviously, today it's pretty vacant. Going to the post office, usually, it's hard to find a parking spot, and now it's wide open," says Gary Winters, who works in Caldwell.

In downtown Caldwell, roads that are typically stacked with parked cars are sitting mostly unused.

May 15 marks the first day Caldwell is implementing paid parking stretching from Cleveland Boulevard to Main Street, between 5th and 10th Avenues. The goal is to ease congestion in parking areas, giving visitors and shoppers better access to the busy city center and improve spot turnover with parking meters that charge $1 per hour, with the first 15 minutes free.

However, not all residents think the change is making it more convenient to support local businesses.

"It's a little bit annoying. It's been free. I come here twice a week and go to Flying M on my lunch break, and it's a quick little trip. And there's not really any free parking now anymore," says one resident.

Gary Winters, who works in Caldwell, is concerned the parking meters downtown will deter drivers to other nearby business lots.

"You'll probably see a lot more 'Do Not Park Here' signs from business owners," says Gary Winters.

But he understands why the city made the change.

"Caldwell has been probably one of the last cities, and with its growth, I can see why they're doing it," says Winters.

