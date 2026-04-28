Delayed $4.3M Caldwell roundabout project at Ustick and Farmway nears completion

CALDWELL, Idaho — The intersection of Farmway and Ustick roads in Caldwell remains closed as construction continues on a new roundabout — a project that has taken longer than originally expected.

WATCH | Hear from an engineer about the roundabout project—

Caldwell roundabout at Ustick and Farmway nears completion

After hearing concerns from neighbors, Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis spoke with Highway District 4 about what’s next and what drivers can expect as the project nears completion.

"That was one of our highest crash locations in the entire district," Highway District 4 Engineer Michael Kaes said.

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The intersection, once a four-way stop, is being redesigned into a multi-lane roundabout. Engineers say the change comes as growth and development increase traffic demand in the area, raising safety concerns.

Planning for the project began about six years ago, but construction was delayed due to permitting issues and changes in regulations tied to the realignment of the nearby Phyllis Canal.

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"That delayed us a year, so we are constructing it now in late '25, early '26," Kaes said.

The road has been closed for more than a year and a half, creating ongoing detours for drivers in the area.

The project, which costs about $4.3 million, includes relocating roughly 4,000 feet of the Phyllis Canal and replacing drainage infrastructure beneath both Farmway and Ustick roads.

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Community members have raised questions about how the new roundabout will function, especially for large trucks that frequently use the corridor.

"They are designed specifically for that. That geometry goes into the design of why they serpentine the way they do — to allow trucks to off-track and not damage the sidewalk or anything like that," Kaes said.

According to Highway District 4, the project is now in its final stages. Crews are waiting on back-ordered materials before completing signage and opening the road.

"We're just literally waiting on some back-ordered sign bases, and once those are in, and we can get the signage up, then we can open the road again closer to the first of May," Kaes said.

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If weather conditions hold, paving and final work — including lighting, pedestrian beacons, striping, and signage — are expected to wrap up by early May 2026, potentially ahead of schedule.

As development continues in Caldwell, transportation officials say projects like this one are aimed at improving both safety and long-term traffic capacity in high-growth areas.

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